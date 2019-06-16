Home Cities Delhi

After success in Arunachal Assembly elections, Nitish eyes JD(U) expansion in Delhi

Party spokesperson Sanjay Jha said the JD(U) is to strengthen its base in Delhi and field candidates of its own in the upcoming assembly elections also.

Published: 16th June 2019

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Buoyed by the success in the recent Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and allotment of ‘arrow’ symbol to party by the Election Commission of India, the Janata Dal-United, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is all set to expand its electoral base in Delhi in its bid to become a national party.

At a meeting held with party leaders in New Delhi on Sunday, Kumar, who is the party president, decided to launch a pan India membership drive. The party is to concentrate on Delhi since the national capital has considerable Bihar population.

Party spokesperson Sanjay Jha said the JDU is to strengthen it's base in Delhi and field candidates of its own in the upcoming assembly elections also.

Earlier, the party had decided at its national executive committee meeting held in Patna recently to have no alliance with the NDA constituents in states outside Bihar.

“Our alliance with the BJP and NDA will remain intact in Bihar for both the assembly and the parliamentary elections. But we will go alone in the forthcoming assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, MP, Delhi and J&K,” national secretary cum spokesperson of party KC Tyagi said after the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources in the party said the party has already nominated party presidents and other office bearers in Delhi, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, J&K, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and other states.

In Delhi, the party is mulling to organize an enrollment camp, which may be inaugurated by Nitish Kumar.

