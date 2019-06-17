City wakes up to pleasant Sunday as light rain drags mercury down to 36.3 degrees 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi woke up to a wet Monday morning, with light rain bringing the mercury down to 36.3 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light showers across the national capital over the next three days, giving Delhiites respite from the heatwave that had continued over the last week.

The temperature on the outskirts of Palam, which had shot up to 48 degrees Celsius earlier, came down to 37.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

“There was light rainfall across Delhi around forenoon on Sunday. We are expecting light rainfall to continue over the next three days, which is till June 19. There is, however, the possibility of a dust storm or thunderstorm. Skies will remain cloudy till June 19,” Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist, IMD, said.

He said, the temperature is likely to swing between 36 and 38 degrees over the next three days.

“No heatwave condition is forecast for next week. The weather would be pleasant as the temperature would be significantly less,” Srivastava said.

The colour code for Delhi has been set at ‘yellow’ and ‘green’. The IMD displays weather conditions in four colour-coded messages — green, yellow, orange and red.

While ‘green’ represents normal weather, ‘yellow’ is a signal that residents stay “aware” and updated on the weather. The ‘orange’ code suggests that residents prepare for inclement weather. ‘Red’ is the maximum level of alert where residents are asked to stay vigilant and take preventive action.

The temperature in Lodhi Road area on Sunday was a much cooler at 36.9 degree Celsius, while Aya Nagar recorded 36.7 degree Celsius.

The daytime temperature in Delhi shot up to 45.6 degree Celsius at Safdarjung and a scary 48 degree Celsius on the outskirts of Palam, shattering a 17-year record, on June 10.

