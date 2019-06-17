Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets auto-rickshaw driver thrashed by cops

The AAP supremo appealed to the Lieutenant Governor, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner for all the culprits to be given strict punishments.

Published: 17th June 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief minister, Delhi Metro

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | EPS/Naveen Kumar)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after an auto-driver was thrashed by cops in Mukherjee Nagar in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the incident as 'brutal' and 'unfortunate' and demanded impartial probe with strict action against the guilty.

Kejriwal visited the victim's house here in Gandhi Nagar and condemned the incident. Talking to media persons, he said," I appeal from Lieutenant Governor, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner that all the culprits should be given strict punishments so that such incidents do not take place in the future."

ALSO READ| AAP Punjab slams assault of Sikh driver by Delhi Police

He further urged the Lieutenant Governor to be stringent with such incidents in order to check such incidents taking place in the national capital. Kejriwal earlier launched a verbal attack on the police, and tweeted, "Protectors of citizens can't be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters."

It is worth mentioning that a video showcases Mukherjee Nagar incident where two auto-rickshaw drivers were thrashed by the police after an altercation following an accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party AAP Sikh driver assaulted Delhi Police Delhi Sikh driver attacked Delhi Police brutality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp