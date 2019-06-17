Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets auto-rickshaw driver thrashed by cops

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after an auto-driver was thrashed by cops in Mukherjee Nagar in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the incident as 'brutal' and 'unfortunate' and demanded impartial probe with strict action against the guilty.

Kejriwal visited the victim's house here in Gandhi Nagar and condemned the incident. Talking to media persons, he said," I appeal from Lieutenant Governor, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner that all the culprits should be given strict punishments so that such incidents do not take place in the future."

He further urged the Lieutenant Governor to be stringent with such incidents in order to check such incidents taking place in the national capital. Kejriwal earlier launched a verbal attack on the police, and tweeted, "Protectors of citizens can't be allowed to turn into uncontrolled violent mobsters."

It is worth mentioning that a video showcases Mukherjee Nagar incident where two auto-rickshaw drivers were thrashed by the police after an altercation following an accident.