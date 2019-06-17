Delhi: Man beaten to death over theft allegations

By ANI

NEW DELHI: One person was arrested on Sunday for allegedly thrashing another person to death over suspicion of theft in North West Delhi's Prem Nagar here.

The accused Amit is a shopkeeper and runs an auto garage in Prem Nagar."Amit said that the man had stolen some electronic items and DVR from his garage," the police said.

The police on Saturday received information that a man was lying unconscious on the ground and he had injury marks on his body.

The 23-year-old as declared brought dead at Sanjay Gandhi hospital. However, his identity has not been ascertained yet.

"Amit disclosed that, in May, a mobile and DVR of CCTV was stolen from his shop. He has footage of thief on his mobile downloaded from DVR. When that man with one more person came to his shop again on Saturday, he (Amit) recognised him. Later, Amit and his neighbours beat them," the police said.

The police arrested Amit under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.