Ex-advisor to Planning Commission writes to PM backing proposed free metro rides to women

Renuka Viswanathan's letter came days after former DMRC chief E Sreedharan wrote to the prime minister, requesting him not to agree to the proposal. 

Published: 17th June 2019 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 08:51 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Renuka Viswanathan, former principal advisor to the erstwhile Planning Commission, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating the Delhi government's proposed free metro rides for women.

Vishwanathan's letter came days after former Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief E Sreedharan wrote to the prime minister, requesting him not to agree to the proposal as it would set "alarming precedence".

In her letter, Viswanathan said she was impressed by the Delhi government's free-ride proposal for its simplicity and administrative efficiency.

"No additional paper work or energy needs to be spent to identify women beneficiaries and there is very little scope for misuse of the scheme by ineligible persons.

"I trust that the central government will recognise and appreciate the many merits of this proposal and support it in all respects," she said in the letter.

Viswanathan, who is also the former secretary to the Centre in the Cabinet Secretariat, had contested the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket.

