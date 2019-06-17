Delhi health facilities receive fire safety notices 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several nursing homes and similar facilities received a notice from the health department for not submitting fire safety certificates, official sources said on Sunday.

In the notice, dated June 6, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had mentioned the sequence of letters issued by it to the facilities, asking them to submit a valid copy of a fire safety clearance certificate, and also mentioned the one received by the Directorate from the Delhi Fire Services.

The letter from the chief fire officer mentioned that hospitals and nursing homes fall under the category of institutional buildings, which having a height of more than 9 metre or having a ground floor and two upper stories, including a mezzanine, are covered under the norms, the notice said.

“Fire and life safety requirements..... including section/elevation of the premises... are required to be forwarded by thread concerned local authority,” the letter from the chief fire officer had read, as quoted in the notice.

In the notice, the DGHS asked why an order of cancellation of registration should not be issued.