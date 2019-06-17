Noida dedicates G1,500 crore infra projects to citizens

Vandana Keelor By

Express News Service

NOIDA: In keeping with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directions to put people first, the Noida Authority on Sunday said that it would dedicate infrastructure projects worth D1,500 crore to the citizens of the city in 2019-20.

The CM had on his visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar on June 14 asked officials to complete infrastructure projects and put into place roads maps for their timely completion.

The upcoming projects include multi-level parking facilities, healthcare facilities, sports complexes, parks and much more.

“The focus is to decongest the city with the five parking facilities, which are multi-level and underground,” said Rajeev Tyagi, general manager, Noida Authority.

“The parking facilities will be located across the city and will house nearly 10,000 vehicles in five different sectors. The facilities will come at a cost of more than D800 crore. They will provide relief to commuters from the constant gridlocked roads,” he added.

Tyagi also said that the other infrastructure projects on the anvil are racing towards completion including a 240-bed district hospital in Sector 39, which will be completed in October this year at a cost of D346 crore.

“A state-of-the-art city bus terminal in sector 82, spread across 10 acres is about 75% compete. Being developed at a cost of D140 crore, the terminal will have separate bays for buses to avoid any congestion due to overcrowding of vehicles, or passengers. The passengers will also have amenities including ATMs, pharmacy, vending machines all within the premises. There will also be ample parking space. 622 cars could be parked in the building’s basement, while 39 buses could be parked on the level above the basement,” he stated.

On the sports calendar of projects are a shooting range and a multi-purpose stadium in sector 21 of the city. While the shooting range will be built at a cost of D11 crore, the indoor stadium will cost about D103 crore.

The shooting range will be equipped with a practice range for 10mm pistols. More than 40 shooters will be able to practice at a time at the range measuring about 4,800 square metres. The indoor stadium on the other hand is being built to a capacity of holding 4000 spectators with various fields and courts

for sports and other recreational activities. For the leisure activities of the citizens, Noida Authority will deliver a bio-diversity and martyrs’ park next year. Both projects will come at a cost of D70 crore, officials said.