Home Cities Delhi

Resident doctor manhandled at AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi, colleagues go on strike till Tuesday noon

The doctor on duty was attending to a high-risk patient when some people asked him to attend to their patient on a priority basis, and when he tried explaining, they manhandled him.

Published: 17th June 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS hold placards during a protest to show solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal in New Delhi on 17 June 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Members of Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS hold placards during a protest to show solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal in New Delhi on 17 June 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A junior resident doctor at the emergency ward of the AIIMS Trauma Centre was allegedly verbally abused and manhandled by the attendants of a patient late on Sunday night, following which his colleagues at the premier institute have gone on a strike withdrawing all nonessential services till Tuesday morning.

The AIIMS Resident Doctor's Association (RDA) said services at outpatient departments (OPDs) and routine operation theatre, and ward visits have been withdrawn from Monday noon till 6 am Tuesday, but emergency services such as ICU, casualty and labour room services are available.

This comes against the backdrop of the medical fraternity holding protests all over the country in solidarity with the junior doctors in West Bengal who are on a strike since Tuesday after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm Sunday in the emergency ward of the AIIMS Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre when a patient with a foot injury reached there for treatment, president of AIIMS Resident Doctor's Association (RDA) Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi said.

READ HERE | Mamata's meeting with striking doctor begins, only ABP Ananda allowed inside

"The patient arrived with his attendants. The doctor on duty was attending to a high-risk patient at that time when the attendants asked him to attend their patient on priority basis. The doctor asked them to wait for a while saying he attending a high-risk patient who required immediate medical care. He told them that he will definitely attend the patient. But the attendants started verbally abusing the doctor and even manhandled him," Dr Singh claimed.

"The medico at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre was allegedly assaulted for giving preferential care to a critical patient," the RDA said in a statement and demanded enactment of a comprehensive central law for checking violence on doctors and healthcare staff at hospitals.

Police said a case has been registered after the AIIMS doctors filed a complained.

READ MORE | Bengal medicos protest: Patients bear the brunt as doctors continue stir

According to a senior police official, two persons have been detained for allegedly misbehaving and abusing the doctor while the third accused is absconding.

However, after the incident, resident doctors of the AIIMS in Delhi, which earlier had decided not to join a nationwide strike keeping in view patient care announced withdrawal of all non-essential services from Monday noon till Tuesday 6 am.

Doctors of the AIIMS also held a protest march in the campus between 8 am and 9 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
doctors protest AIIMS Delhi AIIMS doctor assaulted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp