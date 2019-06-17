Home Cities Delhi

Woman forgets Rs 15 lakh worth jewellery in Uber cab, Noida police brings it back

Police contacted the Uber head office and through them got in touch with the cab driver, who was tracked down on the Delhi-Noida Direct flyover.

By PTI

NOIDA: The Noida Police came to the rescue of a woman who forgot her bag containing jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh in a cab in no time by tracking down the driver and recovering the valuables from the DND flyover, officials said.

Around 9.30 pm Sunday, Sector 77 resident Abhinav alerted the police control room that her friend Rumela Sen had taken an Uber to Sector 50 metro station, where she realised that she had forgotten her bag in the cab, police said.

"On receiving the information, Station House Officer Sector 49 Ajay Aggarwal reached out to the woman at the metro station and further details, including the cab's number and the driver's details, were taken down," a police spokesperson said.

"Police also contacted the Uber head office and through them got in touch with the cab driver, who was tracked down on the Delhi-Noida Direct flyover. The bag containing the jewellery was then recovered from the cab and handed over to the woman," he said.

Uber India officials said they have an all-round support system to help in such cases and people can report these matters through their Uber app.

"We are delighted the rider recovered her valuables and this is exactly the kind of experience we expect everyone to have on our platform.

We would also like to thank the driver partner who returned the bag to her and deeply appreciate the prompt attention police authorities gave to this matter," an Uber Spokesperson told PTI.

"Uber has a 24X7 support team and a law enforcement response team (LERT) which stands ready to extend every possible support in such cases," he said.

The company in its latest Lost and Found Index released this March said phone and camera are the mostly forgotten items on Uber cabs followed by backpack, bag or luggage and wallets or purse in India.

Other most commonly forgotten items reported on cabs included keys, clothing, umbrellas, water bottles or thermos, glasses and phone chargers, according to Uber index.

