A meeting ground of religion and science

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

I belong to the generation where listening to stories from dada-dadi and nana-nani was considered a blessing and had a timeless charm. Most of these were taken from the Panchatantra, Ramayana and Mahabharata. Of these, I liked the ones from Mahabharata the most as it taught about being practical, just and perfect, even if it happens to be with or against your own flesh and blood.

And when in 1988, the serial Mahabharat hit the small screen, the desire to visit the place where the historic battle took place and where Lord Krishna gave the sermons of Bhagwat Gita grew manifold. But somehow, it could only happen years later when on our return journey from Solan, we decided to stop over at Kurukshetra, the land of battle between Kauravas and Pandavas. I must admit, as compared to the many cities of Uttar Pradesh, this Haryana city is quite clean and has much to offer, to all. Listing five must-visit places if you happen to be in this historic Haryana city…

Brahmasarovar

This is reportedly the world’s largest manmade pond. And despite the fact that scores of people visit the area through the day, the water is clean. The best time to visit the place is in the morning when you can see sparkling water. It seems almost unbelievable that such a cool nest exists amidst one of the busiest places of the city.

What’s more, there are huge embossed paintings along its boundary, giving you nuggets of knowledge about the Mahabharat. There is a huge Shiva temple within the sarovar, accessible by a small bridge where every evening aarti is conducted. The pool offers a breathtaking sight during the evening when it is lit. Gita Jayanti celebrations are organised during November-December every year here, and a deep daan ceremony is conducted.

Jyotisar

This is the place where under a Banyan tree Lord Krishna delivered Bhagwat Gita to Arjuna. The tree still exists. The state government is now developing the place, making a couple of small temples dedicated to Lord Krishna, and also an artificial pond. Locals informed us that the natural pond that existed here dried up over the years. A light and music show is organised by the tourism department at this site on a regular basis.

Tomb of Shekhchilli and Raja Harsh Ka Tila

This one is an ASI-protected monument. Shekhchilli was a Sufi saint and a spiritual teacher of Mughal prince Dara Shikoh. The tomb and the surrounding garden is well maintained. Adjacent to this tomb is Raja Harsh Ka Tila. Upon excavations ASI found many articles belonging to Mughal, Kushana and Gupta period here, all of which have been exhibited at the museum in the premises. The area, called Thanesar today was once a bustling capital city of Raja Harsh Vardhan, who ruled over most of north India.

Science Centre

This one is perhaps the most important place of all. Why? Because this museum tells about the rich science and technological heritage of our country, complete with text, models and pictures. The various concepts of physics, chemistry, maths, medicine and astronomy are explained so well that even a non-science student can understand easily. It is an eye-opener for those who pooh-pooh ancient Indian scientists.

Kalpana Chawla Memorial Planetorium

Another gem in the city. Named after Dr. Kalpana Chawla, the first woman of Indian descent to go to space, it is located near Jyotisar. A number of exhibits here are also placed outside the building. This one was established in 2007 with an aim to impart non-formal education in astronomy. Just like the science museum, this one also helps people understand amazing aspects of science and provides information about the universe. It also holds astronomy shows for the public.

The land of Mahabharata has much to offer

This one is an ASI-protected monument. Shekhchilli was a Sufi saint and a spiritual teacher of Mughal prince Dara Shikoh. The tomb and the surrounding garden is well maintained. This one is an ASI-protected monument. Shekhchilli was a Sufi saint and a spiritual teacher of Mughal prince Dara Shikoh. The tomb and the surrounding garden is well maintained.