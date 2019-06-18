Delhi's unauthorised colonies desperate for water pipelines

By Express News Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that piped water will reach all homes in the countryside by 2024, but getting adequate water is becoming difficult for about 150 unauthorised colonies in the national capital region which are completely dependent on water tankers, with no water pipelines serving them.

Out of the total 1,725 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, the state government had claimed that it is already providing water to about 1,230 unauthorised colonies, while the rest of them are scheduled to get water pipelines ahead of the assembly elections. According to the Delhi Jal Board, unplanned development is the reason why laying water pipelines have been so difficult in the area.

“The work on pipelines have been going on. However, some unauthorised colonies are built in such a haphazard manner that it’s not technically possible to lay water pipelines in such areas,” Dinesh Mohaniya, vice-chairman, Delhi Jal Board said.

Even in colonies where there are pipelines, residents claim that as demand increases, the Delhi Jal Board is focusing on supplying water to regular colonies and keeping unauthorised colonies waiting for water. “The supply is often disrupted and fights over water are common. The problem is more in the unauthorised colonies as they remain last on the priority of the Delhi Jal Board,” said Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Sangam Vihar area in South Delhi. And when there are instances of disrupted supply, Kumar claims, the residents have to depend on water tanks of Delhi Jal Board and private vendors.

Experts claim that if the city manages to plug its faulty distribution systems and leaking pipes, it can manage to significantly improve water supply efficiency since 45 per cent of water is lost to spillage and theft. “Even if we plug only distribution spillages, we will be able to supply at least 30-35 per cent more water and there wouldn’t be any shortages,” Manu Bhatnagar of conservation body INTACH said. The Prime Minister has already flagged the need to revive India’s water bodies, with severe water woes now threatening agriculture and other businesses.