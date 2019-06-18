Home Cities Delhi

Cross FIRs filed in assault on Sikh Gramin Sewa driver, Centre seeks report

Viral videos of the incident show the auto-driver brandishing a sword, cops beating him

Published: 18th June 2019 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Delhi Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee protest during Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s meeting with the Gramin Sewa driver Sarabjit Singh, who was allegedly assaulted by policemen on Sunday after his vehicle collided with a police vehicle | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The  Centre on Monday sought a report from Delhi Police over viral videos showing a scuffle between a Sikh Gramin Sewa driver and some uniformed personnel in northwest Delhi and a brutal assault on the former that followed.Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said he had spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and asked him to take immediate action. “A BJP delegation led by Shri @rpsinghkhalsa ji called on me today regarding the incident under Mukherjee Nagar Police Station in New Delhi, I spoke to CP Delhi, instructed for immediate action and to submit a detailed report,” Reddy tweeted.

In one of several videos of the incident that went viral on social media, the auto driver is seen chasing some policemen with a sword in his hand. Another clip shows the police personnel raining blows on him with batons.According to Delhi police officers, following an accident involving a Gramin Sewa Tempo and a police vehicle on Sunday evening, the driver got into an argument with some police personnel.

They said the attack turned violent as driver chased one of the officers with a sword and also drove dangerously.Three policemen were suspended in connection with the incident. The police said on Monday that cross FIRs have been registered in the matter and the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for further probe.

Based on the statement of the injured policeman, an FIR was registered under Sections 34, 186, 323, 353 of the Indian Penal Code against tempo driver Sarbjeet Singh for the assault by use of sword, Delhi Police Spokesperson Madhur Verma said.The other case, he said, was registered on Sarbjeet’s complaint of “excesses” committed by the police subsequently. Both cases have been registered under assault and use of force, he added.

Joint Commissioner (Northern Range) is in the process of conducting a detailed fact-finding enquiry into the matter. It was on the basis of his preliminary findings, that the three police personnel — two ASIs and one constable — were suspended.“There was misconduct on part of the three, which can be seen in the visuals available,” Verma said, stressing that the use of force while overpowering the lawbreaker “isn’t unjustified but what happened (in this case) wasn’t called for and the situation could have been handled more professionally”.

ASI Yograj, who was attacked on his head, is under treatment. “If there are grievous injuries, more sections will be added (against the driver),” Verma said.The driver rammed into a police vehicle at 11.30pm on Sunday. “He refused to go to the police station and got into a scuffle with the men on duty instead. He charged at our men with a sword and some personnel later got involved in the scuffle,” Verma said.“Following the incident, there was a law and order situation as a huge number of people gathered at the scene. Six policeman were injured in the incident,” Verma said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Driver assault Delhi driver assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp