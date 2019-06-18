Home Cities Delhi

'Depressed' man kills self by jumping in front of Delhi metro, body severed

Police said the victim's body, identified as Nitin, was severed into two after being run over by the train.

Published: 18th June 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

For representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for depression for the last two years, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving Delhi Metro train at the Civil Lines station here Tuesday, officials said.

Police said the victim's body, identified as Nitin, was severed into two after being run over by the train.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation confirmed the incident that took place around 2 pm at the station that falls on the busy Yellow Line.

The metro service on the Yellow Line was delayed for 15-20 minutes following the incident.

"The train bound for Huda City Centre station was approaching a platform at the Civil Lines station when the man jumped in front of it and was run over by it. We informed police immediately," a senior DMRC official said.

The body has been removed from the tracks and sent to a mortuary in Sabzi Mandi area, a senior police official said.

The victim was a resident of Jagatpur in Delhi, he said. His father said Nitin was undergoing treatment for depression for the last two years at a hospital, the police official said.

The case is being investigated under Section 174 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro Suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp