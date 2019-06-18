Delhi University extends registration dates for MA, M.Phil, Phd

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After extending registration date for undergraduate courses, the University of Delhi on Monday said that the online portal for admission to masters and research courses will remain open till June 22.Students’ Welfare dean Rajeev Gupta said that the decision was taken, keeping in mind, “equal opportunity for all candidates”.

Earlier, DU extended the registration date for UG courses, following the High Court order that directed the university to junk the new admission norms and follow the previous year’s rules. The application process for UG courses commenced on May 30 and was supposed to end on June 14.

Gupta said that the first cut-off for admissions to UG courses would be out this week, following which, the admissions will start. The admission for evening colleges will take place between 1 pm and 5 pm.

Till late Monday evening, the university received 3,46,854 applications for undergraduate courses, 1,38,934 for postgraduate and 29,534 for M Phil and Phd.