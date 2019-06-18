Five parking zones to rid Karol Bagh of congestion

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to resolve the problem of congestion on roads, surface parking has been started at five places by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Karol Bagh.Ever since Ajmal Khan Road was made a no vehicle zone in early May, concerns were raised over parking zone near the Karol Bagh market.

The traders association had, in particular, voiced about limited parking space and distance from the market as issues which were left unaddressed by the North civic body.Standing Committee Chairperson of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Veena Virmani, informed that to avoid parking of vehicles abruptly on roads, surface parking has been started at five places in Karol Bagh namely Rajender Nagar, Dev Nagar, Bank Street, Shastri Park and Ajmal Khan Park.

“While the Surface Parking at Rajender Nagar and Dev Nagar will be maintained by North DMC, it will be the responsibility of the Market Association to maintain the parking at Bank Street, Shastri Park and Ajmal Khan Park”, said Virmani.The Standing Committee Chairperson appealed the citizens to make the best use of these surface parkings and not to drive their vehicles into ‘Vehicle Free Zones’ or to park the vehicles randomly on streets.