Light rain & cool breeze to keep Delhi-NCR pleasant for few days

 The IMD has good news for the people of Delhi-NCR. Sunday’s pleasant weather conditions are going to stick around for the rest of June.

Published: 18th June 2019 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The IMD has good news for the people of Delhi-NCR. Sunday’s pleasant weather conditions are going to stick around for the rest of June. Light rainfall and moisture will also keep the mercury swinging between 35 to around 41 degrees Celsius. 

On Monday, the temperature remained cool with the mercury at 33.3 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted rain till June 19 and says the heat wave has passed from most part of north India including Delhi and NCR. 

“The light rain and moisture is going to stay in Delhi NCR now. The heat wave conditions are not going to be there,” senior scientist of the IMD, Dr Kuldeep Srivastava told this newspaper. “Dust storm, thunderstorm and winds from Arabian sea with weakening Cyclone Vayu are going to come via Rajasthan to Delhi NCR, south and west Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.”

He said the temperature will slightly increase to around 41 degrees Celsius after June 19. Delhi is going to have a delayed monsoon with the first showers expected in the first week on July. 

Comments

