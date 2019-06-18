Lord of the Drinks opens in Noida, to serve beer soon

By Express News Service

Lord of the Drinks (LOTD), India’s leading multi-cuisine restaurant, has set its foot in Noida marking its 5th outlet in the capital. It’s also Noida’s first brewery, which will serve brewed beer varieties from August onwards. Spread over 6000 sq ft, it offers a menu of contemporary Indian, European, Western and Oriental food. Some of the binge-worthy dishes are California Roll, Half Roast Chicken, Baked Mushroom, Parma and Rocket Bruschetta, Arancini, Organic Red Quinoa beet and feta salad, Assorted Sushi Platter, and Tuna Roll among others.

The space has been given a Neo Classical theme by Bent Chair. The interior comprises of a combination of light and dark shades of blue, with matching wooden trims, stripped wallpapers, ceiling decor and wall hangings. Following the signature of Lord of the Drinks, a wave of Edison bulbs are strung up like an arch. Mr Priyank Sukhija, MD & CEO, First Fiddle Restaurants, quotes, “This global cuisine resto-bar will adhere to its legacy of unparalleled food and magnificent aura.

Keeping up with the pace, we endeavor to expand massively winning hearts all over India.” Franchise owners Pooja Choudhary and Mainak Aggarwal add, “The incomparable dining experience with an assortment of scrumptious food and grand vibes is what LOTD is known for. So, step in and experience, the Lord’s Way!”