Man arrested for killing mother-in-law after heated argument in Delhi

The incident took place when the deceased woman, Ramkali, a domestic help, was going to work.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 60-year-old mother-in-law after hitting her with an iron rod following a heated argument in Rohini area Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place when the deceased woman, Ramkali, a domestic help, was going to work.

Her son-in-law Rajesh, 44, confronted her about his wife that led to the argument, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.

Rajesh then hit the woman with the iron rod that was lying on the ground, following which she sustained head injury, he said.

Meanwhile, the crowd at the spot caught hold of Rajesh and thrashed him until he became unconscious.

One among them informed police about the quarrel, DCP added. Investigations revealed that Rajesh, who works as a painter, and his wife, Vimla, were married for more than 25 years.

He would often beat her up. Fed up with the torture, Vimla came to her mother's house Monday night after Rajesh allegedly beat her, the officer added.

The woman and her son-in-law were admitted to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, while Rajesh is stated to be stable, the DCP said.

The iron rod has been seized by a police team, police said.

