New flyover, underpasses to unclog Rohtak Road

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Work Department (PWD) has cleared a proposal to construct a flyover and two underpasses on Rohtak Road near Jwala Heri Market to decongest Punjabi Bagh, Paschim Vihar, Mundaka, Peeragarhi, and Nangloi. With the facilities in place, the stretch starting from the market red light to Jwalapuri red light on Rohtak Road will become signal free.

The agency has also planned grade improvement at Peeragarhi Chowk junction, extension of road over bridge (ROB) along outer Ring Road going, and improved pedestrian access along proposed new metro station under phase-IV there.

The proposal was discussed and given nod in the governing body of Unified Traffic And Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) on Monday, which was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. “The governing body of UTTIPEC approved the proposal...with the condition to incorporate the provisions for adequate space for safe movement of pedestrian in this stretch,” said an official statement issued on Monday.