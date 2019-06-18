Driver assault: Political parties demand action against policemen

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ CHANDIGARH : Support from political parties poured in on Monday for Sarabjit Singh, the Gramin Sewa driver, who was alleged attacked by the Delhi Police personnel in Mukherjee Nagar area. Terming the incident most brutal and barbaric, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The policemen responsible for the attack be punished severely. No citizen should have to go through this at the hands of the police.”

Kejriwal visited Singh’s family on Monday. and said, “The L-G and the Home Minister will have to be very strict about the rising rate of crime in Delhi. This needs to stop. Those responsible should not be spared.”Taking note of the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal urged home minister Amit Shah to take strict action against police personnel responsible for ‘attack on innocent Sikhs’ by dismissing them from service and registering an attempt to murder case against them.

On Sunday, a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders -national secretary RP Singh and national secretary of BJP’s youth wing Impreet Singh Bakshi met minister of state (home affairs) G Kishan Reddy

and sought action against the policemen.

While Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Monday asked for a “free and fair enquiry”, state Congress spokesperson Jitender Singh Kochar demanded removal of the accused policemen from the service.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Shameful incident of @DelhiPolice ruthlessly beating up Sarabjeet Singh & Balwant Singh over a petty issue. Request HM @AmitShah to ensure justice.’’