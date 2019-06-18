Yoga offers cure for reproductive disorders, eases childbirth

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Whether it is menstrual pain, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), childbirth or hormonal imbalance, women of all age groups are turning to yoga to get faster and lasting health benefits.“I recommend yoga to patients with PCOS and hormonal imbalance. Essentially, it helps in weight reduction as well as improves flexibility of body which is crucial for women of reproductive age groups,” Senior Gynaecologist at Bansal Hospital, Dr Geeta Malik told The Morning Standard.

Malik said that PCOS is a rampant disorder in all age groups and being physically active is very important to cure it. “After medication, exercises and distressing through yoga can really bring good results,” she said.Many yoga trainers in the city are now giving classes to women both young and old, especially pregnant women. Experts believe that yoga brings flexibility which helps in normal vaginal birth.

“Girls as young as 12 who have been menstruating for one or two years are having problems like PCOS, hormonal imbalance, period issues. Their gynaecologists are now frequently recommending yoga. Even pregnant women after three months are advised yoga till seven to eight or nine months depending on condition,” said Sonia Rathor, a yoga trainer and naturotherapist in south Delhi.

While Malik cautioned that yoga for pregnant women is limited to only few asanas and not at all times, Rathor added that selective asanas like pranayam and meditation are the main yoga exercises in pregnancy. Pregnant women, depending on their condition, can also do sukh asanas and the cat, cow and tree pose.

“Patients of PCOS, who are on contraceptive medication that has many side effects, start showing signs of recovering within one month of starting yoga. These diseases are also causing problems during conception among women thus yoga can prove to be beneficial in the long run,” Rathor added.

For PCOS patients, setu band (bridge pose), butterfly, cat pose, cow pose, breathing exercises, cobra pose are the main exercises while others include dhanur asana (bow pose), camel pose and bee pose. Experts also suggest supplementing regular yoga with a healthy diet, comprising a low intake of carbohydrates and sugar to women with these problems.