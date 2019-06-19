Home Cities Delhi

Delhi cools down but monsoon delayed by a week

The temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was 35 degrees Celsius while in the outskirts of Palam mercury stayed at 36.9 degrees Celsius. 

A group of schoolchildren enjoy the pleasant weather after showers in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo | Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As mercury has dropped in the Delhi NCR region, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the possibility of a delayed monsoon in the national capital. The delay comes due to the setback of monsoon in Kerala coast, said the MeT.

“Usually, monsoon starts in June 29 in Delhi NCR. Due to the Kerela coast delay by one week, there is a possibility of delay here as well. It will be difficult to say exactly how much would it be delayed but tentatively it should come in the first week of July,” Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at IMD, told this newspaper.

He said the current temperature will persist in the capital as the heatwave conditions have passed. “The weather will stay around normal with temperature going up to around 40 degrees Celsius or a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius in the coming days. Moisture will start building up and stay through the whole of July,” he added.

At Lodhi Road, temperature stood at 34.9 degrees Celsius while Aya Nagar was at 35.9 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning with light drizzling rain and temperature at 36.3 degrees Celsius. The colour code for the city has been set at ‘yellow’ and ‘green’ for the next three days, as the IMD displays weather conditions in  four colour coded messages — green, yellow, orange and red.

