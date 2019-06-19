Delhi resident doctors resume work in city hospitals as strike ends

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors in all the hospitals in national capital resumed their services on Tuesday morning after their protest against attacks on doctors was called off on Monday.

“This is not the end of the fight against the injustice healthcare professionals face throughout our country. RDA AIIMS shall continue its efforts to fight for the safety and dignity of healthcare professionals in their workplace. We sincerely hope that the Central government shall soon bring in a new central law on doctors’ security as promised by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan,” said a statement by AIIMS RDA.

The Indian Medical Association said that it would conduct workshops involving the entire society regarding the requirement for a central law on doctors’ safety.

“IMA will work with all political parties, all doctors, MPs, all professional associations and NGOs to take this process of law-making to a logical conclusion,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court deferred a hearing on a plea seeking protection of doctors in government hospitals, in view of doctors having called off their strike in West Bengal and other states.

A bench headed by Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant said there was no urgency in the matter as the strike had been called off.