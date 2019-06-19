DU's law faculty dean resigns, says no-cooperation from university over issues related to staff

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dean and head of Delhi University’s Law Faculty Ved Kumari resigned from the post, citing the non-cooperation from the university over various issues pertaining to teaching as well as non-teaching staff.

In the resignation letter, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Kumari said, “...despite doing my best, I have not been able to succeed and secure best interest of the Faculty of Law in the last two years and nine months due to non-cooperation of university authorities and illegal/arbitrary actions of the Professor in Charge, Campus Law Centre.”She stated nine issues, adding that the list “is much longer”.

Noting that students with 31 per cent attendance were being allowed to write exams, she said: “They are also given marks for attendance by giving them additional attendance by maintaining fake records.”

No action against “whimsical, arrogant” behaviour of Professor in charge, despite complaints; no office space for teachers to meet students and do their research; no executive council approval for recommendations made by the faculty; “failure” to ensure long-due promotions for teachers, to pay the previous Section Officer, seven months’ salary, to pay two Junior Assistants cum Typists (JACTs) associated with Dean’s office; no action taken on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee regarding the assault of a teacher by a student were the issues raised by her in the letter.

She stated that she “repeatedly” tried bringing matters to the attention of the administration through various modes of communication, to no avail. “...I do not expect that anything will change in the remaining three months. I, therefore, do not see any reason to continue to spend three more months expecting cooperation and action from University authorities while fully knowing from past experience that there will be no change in the dismal state of affairs at the Faculty of Law.”

She said she informed the university about the issues first and resigned later. “Yesterday, I was informed orally that the Vice-Chancellor has refused to accept my resignation. But I have not taken it back. I have told them that I cannot go on like this,” she added. She was appointed as the dean in September, 2016.