Home Cities Delhi

DU's law faculty dean resigns, says no-cooperation from university over issues related to staff

She stated that she 'repeatedly' tried bringing matters to the attention of the administration through various modes of communication, to no avail.

Published: 19th June 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Dean and head of Delhi University’s Law Faculty Ved Kumari.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dean and head of Delhi University’s Law Faculty Ved Kumari resigned from the post, citing the non-cooperation from the university over various issues pertaining to teaching as well as non-teaching staff.

In the resignation letter, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Kumari said, “...despite doing my best, I have not been able to succeed and secure best interest of the Faculty of Law in the last two years and nine months due to non-cooperation of university authorities and illegal/arbitrary actions of the Professor in Charge, Campus Law Centre.”She stated nine issues, adding that the list “is much longer”.

Noting that students with 31 per cent attendance were being allowed to write exams, she said: “They are also given marks for attendance by giving them additional attendance by maintaining fake records.”

No action against “whimsical, arrogant” behaviour of Professor in charge, despite complaints; no office space for teachers to meet students and do their research; no executive council approval for recommendations made by the faculty; “failure” to ensure long-due promotions for teachers, to pay the previous Section Officer, seven months’ salary, to pay two Junior Assistants cum Typists (JACTs) associated with Dean’s office; no action taken on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee regarding the assault of a teacher by a student were the issues raised by her in the letter.

She stated that she “repeatedly” tried bringing matters to the attention of the administration through various modes of communication, to no avail. “...I do not expect that anything will change in the remaining three months. I, therefore, do not see any reason to continue to spend three more months expecting cooperation and action from University authorities while fully knowing from past experience that there will be no change in the dismal state of affairs at the Faculty of Law.”

She said she informed the university about the issues first and resigned later. “Yesterday, I was informed orally that the Vice-Chancellor has refused to accept my resignation. But I have not taken it back. I have told them that I cannot go on like this,” she added. She was appointed as the dean in September, 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ved Kumari Delhi University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp