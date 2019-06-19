Home Cities Delhi

Manoj Tiwari invites Kejriwal, Dikshit at BJP's Yoga Day event

BJP working president JP Nadda is likely to attend the event, Tiwari said at a press conference.

MP and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Congress counterpart Sheila Dikshit to join him at an event to be organised by his party on the International Yoga Day on June 21.

He said the Delhi BJP will host a yoga session on Friday morning in Ghonda in northeast Delhi and he wished to invite Kejriwal and Dikshit there.

"I would like to invite Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sheila ji, if they are not going to attend any other such event, to join me at the yoga session to be organised by Delhi BJP in Ghonda," he said.

Around 13 crore people, including 10 lakh in the national capital, are expected to attend International Yoga Day celebrations and perform the ancient yogic exercises across the country, Tiwari said.

Over 76 lakh people have already registered themselves to participate in yoga sessions on the day, through Ayush Ministry's website, said the Delhi BJP president.

"Those practising yoga lead a healthy and long life. It transcends boundaries of caste and religion and everybody can do it. Those having any reservation in saying 'Om' may simply utter 'O' when performing the breathing exercises," he said.

Delhi BJP will organise yoga events at 300 places across the city.

Several Union ministers and members of Parliament will participate in these events, Tiwari said and appealed people to take time out to join in and perform yoga for a healthy and happy life.

