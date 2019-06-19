Mukherjee Nagar incident: Delhi High Court to hear PIL over police assault on auto driver, his son
The issue was mentioned before a bench of justices Jayant Nath and Najmi Waziri which said it will hear the matter on Wednesday at 2.15 pm.
19th June 2019
NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday agreed to hear a PIL over alleged police assault on an autorickshaw driver and his son in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.
Petitioners, referring to news reports, said that the autorickshaw driver and his minor son were brutally assaulted by police and sought calling of records, including medical reports, of the case.