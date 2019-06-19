Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's North civic body starts taking steps ahead of redeveloping Sadar Bazaar

Published: 19th June 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi's Saddar Bazaar. (Photo | EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North civic body has started taking steps to redevelop the Sadar Bazaar market, with the removal of illegal encroachments and planning for a new parking lot.

“The final decision is yet to be taken on what major changes need to be done. Things can be taken ahead only after holding a final meeting with the traders association and other stakeholders, which is still pending. But we have started taking small steps like removing illegal encroachments on the roadside,” said Pradip Bansal, Chief Engineer, North MCD.

The official noted that it had been decided to develop a new parking lot at the Nabi Karim-Idgah crossing which would accommodate around 900 cars.

The existing parking zone is near the Sadar Bazaar railway station, which the businessmen claim is unsafe as there is a slum in the area and stealing of parts from vehicles is common there.

“The new one is a bit away from the main market, but there will be the facility of e-rickshaws, which are running in ample numbers,” Bansal added.

The president of the traders association, Dev Raj Baweja, told this newspaper that a list of eight points had been given to the civic body to work on, including building toilets for women and cleaning of rainwater drains.

The market body has also demanded widening of the road from the New Delhi railway station to Pul Mithai, which is a key road, banning parking on the sides of the road, and checking unauthorised cattle sheds in Sadar Bazaar.

