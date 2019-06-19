Delhi's old three-storey building collapses, no casualties reported

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A three-storey building collapsed here on Tuesday, the fire department said, adding that no casualties were reported. A police official said that there was nobody living in the building. “A call reporting the incident at Sadar Bazaar area was received at 6.25 am,” a fire official said.

“Three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. A portion of the building had first collapsed, but at around 8 am, the entire structure crumbled to the ground,” he added.Police said that the cause of the collapse was yet to be ascertained.

According to some media reports, the building had been inhabited by some persons but they had vacated it in view of its deteriorating condition and the risk of the roof collapsing on them.

A report said the condition of the building had been worsening each day due to its age. When the structure collapsed, it left nothing but a cloud of dust and rubble.