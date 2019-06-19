SDMC mayor visits Issapur ward, reviews sanitation status of the villages

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Sunita Kangra on Tuesday visited Issapur ward, which includes 14 villages, and reviewed the status of sanitation in the villages.

The mayor, who was accompanied by the local councillor and other department heads, stressed on the need for focusing more on activities related to sanitation during the monsoon season to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. She underlined the need for completing de-silting of drains before the onset of the monsoon.

“Unconfirmed data on de-silting will not be accepted, and the officers responsible for this will have to give an explanation. Incomplete de-silting not only causes difficulties for the people but also becomes responsible for health problems,” the mayor said.

The mayor interacted with the local residents, listened to their grievances, and instructed the officers present to take the necessary steps to make the amenities being provided by the SDMC more purposeful.

She also raised concerns over illegal construction and inspected the ongoing development work in parks in the village.

She said that the villagers also deserved to have well-developed parks as seen in urban areas, and gave instructions for completion of development works in the parks at the earliest.