Seven held after three sex workers from Delhi gang-raped at Noida farmhouse

By PTI

NOIDA: Three sex workers were allegedly raped by nine men at a farmhouse here after they were picked up from Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Most of the accused are private security guards, while one is a cab driver, they said, adding that seven of the accused have been arrested after the matter was reported to police around 5 am.

The complainant and two of her friends said they were waiting for a client at the Lajpat Nagar Metro Station in Delhi on Tuesday night when two men in a Swift Dzire, an Ola cab, reached out to them around 11.30 pm, police said quoting the complaint.

"A deal was struck between them at Rs 3,000 per client and the women were told that they would have to come to Noida Sector 18 and there would be two more men along with the duo. Rs 3,600 in advance was paid to them," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna told reporters.

Later, the women were instead taken to a farmhouse in sector 135 where seven more men arrived.

But the women expressed their reluctance and told the men in the cab that they wanted to return to Delhi, the officer said.

"They were then raped by the men and later, on their plea, one of the accused agreed to drop them near the main road from where they contacted emergency police number 100 at 5 am and the matter came to light," Krishna said.

Soon, officials from the Expressway Police Station reached out to the women and based on their complaint, a case under Indian Penal Code sections 376D (gangrape) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) was lodged, he said.

"The women also told police that they were thrashed by the men and the money that was paid to them as advance was forcibly taken back, while they were made no more payment," he added.

Taking up the investigation, police have arrested seven of the accused.

They have been identified as Akhilesh Yadav, Lovlesh Yadav, Bhola Yadav, Anjan Yadav and Rajesh Yadav of Rae Bareli, Satish Pal of Hardoi and Rajkumar Maurya of Shahjahanpur, Krishna said.

Two of the accused, Mulayam Singh of Rae Bareli, the cab driver, and Pankaj, alias Bouncer, of Barabanki, are still at large and efforts are underway to nab them, the district police chief added.

One of the accused, Lovelesh Yadav, worked as a security guard at the farmhouse, which belongs to an officer in the Motor Transport Department in Delhi, according to police.

"The farmhouse has been sealed under CrPC section 102 (power of police officer to seize certain property)," Krishna said.