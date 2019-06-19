Home Cities Delhi

Manish Sisodia accuses BJP of power tariff loot in Uttar Pradesh

AAP leader claims BJP opposes power pricing in Delhi while UP govt raising tariffs

Published: 19th June 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 11:09 AM

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses the media on Tuesday (Photo | Naveen Kumar)

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh for the latter’s proposal to increase the power tariff by 25 percent in the state including Noida and Ghaziabad.

While addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Sisodia praised Delhi government for maintaining a “cheap power tariff” in Delhi for the last four and a half years of its term.

“On the one hand, the BJP is raising the issue of power pricing in Delhi, but on the other, wherever the BJP is in power, it is looting the people in the name of power bills. The media has reported today that the neighbouring government of Uttar Pradesh run by the BJP is looking to hike its power tariff by 25 percent in the peak of summer,” he said.

Sisodia said that while the BJP was trying to rake up power pricing in Delhi, its own government in Uttar Pradesh is hiking power tariffs by 25 percent.

Comparing the prices of power in Delhi with neighbouring UP, especially with the NCR cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, the Deputy Chief Minister said: “In Delhi, 200 units of electricity costs R200, at R1/unit. In UP, upto 150 units, the rate is R4.90 and from 150-300 units the rate is as high as R5.40/unit. In Delhi for 400 units, the rate is R2.50/unit, and in Noida, UP it is R6.20/unit. The BJP government in UP now wants to hike this by 25 percent.”

He claimed that the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd had written to the Electricity Regulatory Commission asking for a 25 percent hike in the tariff.

“This will be a big blow to the people of UP who already pay 5 times that of Delhi consumers. In Delhi, BJP leaders are protesting over power prices despite the fact that Delhi has the cheapest electricity in the country. Instead of doing that, they should first focus on stopping the open loot of the people of UP where they are running a government,” said Sisodia.

He boasted that the AAP government was giving power 24 hours supply in Delhi compared to the poor regularity of supply in Noida and Ghaziabad.

