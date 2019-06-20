Home Cities Delhi

AAP government fully prepared to deal with dengue and chikungunya: Kejriwal   

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief minister, Delhi Metro

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday stated that the Delhi government is prepared to deal with dengue and chikungunya cases, as monsoon approaches the city.The AAP chief chaired a meeting to review the preparedness of all the  state departments to tackle the diseases that emerges the rains hit the city. The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi in the first week of July.  

“Rainy season is approaching. Cases of dengue and chikungunya emerge during this period. May god keep you and your family healthy. The Delhi government is completely prepared to deal with the cases. Today, I reviewed (preparations) in a meeting of all departments” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

According to the chief minister, there were 15,000 cases of dengue in 2015, but in 2018, the number of reported cases was 2,700. The state government will try to bring this number down further this year, he said.At least 13 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi so far this year, according to a municipal report released on June 10.

During the monsoon season, Delhiites also have to face waterlogging issues with agencies in the national capital blaming each other for it. Last week, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain had directed authorities to desilt all drains by June 22.

Since 2015, the cases of dengue have gone down in the national capital. In 2017, the number of dengues cases was 4,726 while last year it went down to  2,798. In 2016, the number of chikungunya cases reported in Delhi was 7,760 but in the last two years the number has dropped drastically. In 2017 and 2018, 454 and 473 have been reported respectively.                       

(With agency inputs)

