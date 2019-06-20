Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA urges Amit Shah to take action against policemen who thrashed tempo driver and his son

On Monday night, a crowd gathered outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station demanding sacking of all policemen who thrashed the tempo driver and his son.

Published: 20th June 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Jarnail Singh has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take strict action on the policemen who thrashed a tempo driver and his son on the middle of the road.

“I hope the home minister looks into the law-and-order situation in the national capital and take strict steps so that such incidents do not recur,” the Tilak Nagar legislator wrote to Shah as he sought action against the police personnel involved in Mukhejee Nagar incident.

Facing backlash, the Delhi Police has already suspended three policemen, including two assistant sub-inspectors and one constable, for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter. Joint C

ALSO READ: 'I was only doing my duty,' says ASI Yograj

On Monday night, a crowd gathered outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station demanding sacking of all policemen who thrashed the tempo driver and his son. Security has been heightened in the area at Northwest Delhi in view of the tense situation. The high court observed that if a uniformed force would act like this, it would “scare the citizens” who need to feel that police is there for them.

Kejriwal welcomes HC remarks

CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the court’s observation that an alleged assault on a tempo driver in Mukherjee Nagar area was “evidence of police brutality”. He said those entrusted with protecting citizens cannot create discord in society. Kejriwal had earlier demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal order a probe and take strict action against the guilty

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Jarnail Singh Amit Shah Anil Baijal
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp