AAP MLA urges Amit Shah to take action against policemen who thrashed tempo driver and his son

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA Jarnail Singh has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take strict action on the policemen who thrashed a tempo driver and his son on the middle of the road.

“I hope the home minister looks into the law-and-order situation in the national capital and take strict steps so that such incidents do not recur,” the Tilak Nagar legislator wrote to Shah as he sought action against the police personnel involved in Mukhejee Nagar incident.

Facing backlash, the Delhi Police has already suspended three policemen, including two assistant sub-inspectors and one constable, for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter. Joint C

On Monday night, a crowd gathered outside the Mukherjee Nagar police station demanding sacking of all policemen who thrashed the tempo driver and his son. Security has been heightened in the area at Northwest Delhi in view of the tense situation. The high court observed that if a uniformed force would act like this, it would “scare the citizens” who need to feel that police is there for them.

Kejriwal welcomes HC remarks

CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the court’s observation that an alleged assault on a tempo driver in Mukherjee Nagar area was “evidence of police brutality”. He said those entrusted with protecting citizens cannot create discord in society. Kejriwal had earlier demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal order a probe and take strict action against the guilty