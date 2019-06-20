Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari invites Kejriwal, Sheila Dikshit to join sessions on yoga day

According to Tiwari, over 76 lakh people have registered for participating in yoga sessions through the AYUSH ministry’s website.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari addresses journalists at a press conference on Wednesday | Pic courtesy bjp media cell

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit to join a yoga session on the occasion of International Yoga Day
on Friday.

The BJP state unit plans to organise yoga programmes at 300 locations across the city on June 21.
Tiwari will himself be present at Ghonda event near Yamuna bank in northeast Delhi, which is likely to be attended by BJP’s working president JP Nadda. “I would like to invite Kejriwal and Sheilaji if they are not going to attend any other such event, to join me at the Yoga session to be organised by Delhi BJP in Ghonda,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Around 13 crore people, including one million in national capital, are expected to attend the International Yoga Day celebrations and perform the ancient exercises across the country, the BJP leader added.

According to Tiwari, over 76 lakh people have registered for participating in yoga sessions through the AYUSH ministry’s website.

“Those practising Yoga lead a healthy and long life. It transcends boundaries of caste and religion, and everybody can do it. Those having any reservation in saying ‘Om’ may simply utter ‘O’ while performing the breathing exercises,” he said.

Several union ministers are expected to participate in the Delhi BJP’s events. “40 big programmes will be held in which Union Ministers and MPs will participate,” said Tiwari.

PM Modi’s Yoga Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform yoga with about 50,000 participants in Ranchi. Modi observed the first Yoga Diwas on 2015 at Rajpath where participants from 84 countries were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manoj Tiwari BJP Delhi Sheila Dikshit Arvind Kejriwal Yoga Yoga day Yogaforall
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp