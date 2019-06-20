Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari invites Kejriwal, Sheila Dikshit to join sessions on yoga day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit to join a yoga session on the occasion of International Yoga Day

on Friday.

The BJP state unit plans to organise yoga programmes at 300 locations across the city on June 21.

Tiwari will himself be present at Ghonda event near Yamuna bank in northeast Delhi, which is likely to be attended by BJP’s working president JP Nadda. “I would like to invite Kejriwal and Sheilaji if they are not going to attend any other such event, to join me at the Yoga session to be organised by Delhi BJP in Ghonda,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Around 13 crore people, including one million in national capital, are expected to attend the International Yoga Day celebrations and perform the ancient exercises across the country, the BJP leader added.

According to Tiwari, over 76 lakh people have registered for participating in yoga sessions through the AYUSH ministry’s website.

“Those practising Yoga lead a healthy and long life. It transcends boundaries of caste and religion, and everybody can do it. Those having any reservation in saying ‘Om’ may simply utter ‘O’ while performing the breathing exercises,” he said.

Several union ministers are expected to participate in the Delhi BJP’s events. “40 big programmes will be held in which Union Ministers and MPs will participate,” said Tiwari.

PM Modi’s Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform yoga with about 50,000 participants in Ranchi. Modi observed the first Yoga Diwas on 2015 at Rajpath where participants from 84 countries were present.