Delhi Commission for Women raps police for lapses in Bawana rape case

Published: 20th June 2019 07:48 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo-moto cognizance of the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl in Bawana and sought a report from the police.

Incidentally, the girl was taken to Maharshi Valmiki Hospital where doctors said emergency services were closed. This angered a crowd that ransacked the premises.

In a statement, the DCW said, that the Crisis Intervention Centre/ Rape Crisis Cell Counsellor of the Commission was not informed when the victim’s statements were recorded by the police on Tuesday.

“This is a very serious matter. The High Court has ordered that the duty officer, immediately, upon receipt of the complaint/ information of a rape case, intimate the same to the Rape Crisis Cell,” it said.

The Commission also expressed concerns over the media reports that the victim was taken for medical examination where facility of One-Stop Centre did not exist. This, according to the reports, resulted  in delay of several hours in the medical examination of the minor.

“The Commission is of the view that had the Delhi Commission for Women been informed to counsel the victim at the time she arrived in the police station as per the orders of the High Court, this sad situation could have been avoided and entire investigation process could have achieved credibility,” it asserted.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has sought a report from the Outer North District DCP in the next five days.

