Delhi University's first cut-off for merit-based undergraduate courses to come out on June 28

It said that further cut-off lists schedule may be declared depending on the number of vacant seats.

Delhi University

Delhi University.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Wednesday announced that the first-cut-off list of marks required for admission to the merit-based undergraduate courses will be out by June 28. The notification of first admission list for postgraduate courses will be out by July 17.

The document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee for those admitted after the first cut-off list for UG courses will be done till June 30.The second, third, fourth and fifth cut-off lists will be released on July 4, July 9, July 15, and July 20. The document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee will be done for three days after the release of cut-off, except Sundays.

For fee payment, the applicant will be required to log on to the undergraduate admission portal to make online payment of the fee. “This may be done till 3 p.m. of the next day of the approval of admission in the portal,” the university said in the notification.

It said that further cut-off lists schedule may be declared depending on the number of vacant seats. The document verification and approval of admission of the candidates selected in the first PG admission list will be done from July 17 to July 19.

The second, third, fourth lists for PG courses will be out by July 22, July 27, August 2. The date of notification of the fifth list will be announced later.  Like the undergraduate courses, the document verification and approval of PG admission will also be done for three days after the release of the list. For fee payment, applicants can log on to the postgraduate admission portal and make online payment.

Meanwhile, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc-Bangalore -- have found place among the top 200 in the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings released on Wednesday.The QS global rankings 2020, which was released in London, has 50 new entrants. O P Jindal Global University has become the newest university to break into top 1,000 in the rankings.

NSUI to pay fees of children of martyrs

The NSUI Wednesday announced it will pay the fees of DU aspirants who are children of slain security personnel and farmers who committed suicide. The Congress-backed students’ body wants to help the children from families of slain Army and security personnel. For this, it wants to pay one year’s fees for the children from these families who are going to take admission in the university this year.

