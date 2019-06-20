Home Cities Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Corporation prepares to host 18,000 practitioners on Yoga day

Apart from Rajpath, NDMC has organised its yoga centres in Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Stadium and Nehru Park.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The  Yoga Day celebrations to be organised by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is likely to see a foot fall of more than 18,000 participants in the national capital, up by 3,000 compared to last year.

According to NDMC official, members from yoga institutes like Art of Living, Brahma Kumari, Patanjali Ashram, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Vivekananda Yoga Centre, Maa Shakti, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be seen participating in the event to be held at different locations in Delhi.

Apart from Rajpath, NDMC has organised its yoga centres in Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Stadium and Nehru Park.

While Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be joining the mega event at Rajpath, he will be acompanied by Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi.The Lodhi Garden event will be attended by Union railway minister Piyush Goyal while petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be visiting Talkatora Stadium.

Union minister of state for for chemical and fertilizers, Mansukh L Mandaviya will be attending the yoga event at Nehru Park.BJP state president and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari along with West Delhi MP Parvesh Saheb Singh Verma will also attend the Yoga Day event at Talkatora Stadium.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation will also organise events in which 1,700 students will participate and perform 21 Yoga asanas.

Children with special abilities from different schools of SDMC will also showcase their talent of yoga. Like other cities across India, the national capital is gearing up for the International Yoga Day on June 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yoga Day New Delhi Municipal Corporation Yoga Day celebrations Yogaforall
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp