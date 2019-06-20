New Delhi Municipal Corporation prepares to host 18,000 practitioners on Yoga day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Yoga Day celebrations to be organised by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is likely to see a foot fall of more than 18,000 participants in the national capital, up by 3,000 compared to last year.

According to NDMC official, members from yoga institutes like Art of Living, Brahma Kumari, Patanjali Ashram, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Vivekananda Yoga Centre, Maa Shakti, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be seen participating in the event to be held at different locations in Delhi.

Apart from Rajpath, NDMC has organised its yoga centres in Lodhi Garden, Talkatora Stadium and Nehru Park.

While Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be joining the mega event at Rajpath, he will be acompanied by Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi.The Lodhi Garden event will be attended by Union railway minister Piyush Goyal while petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be visiting Talkatora Stadium.

Union minister of state for for chemical and fertilizers, Mansukh L Mandaviya will be attending the yoga event at Nehru Park.BJP state president and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari along with West Delhi MP Parvesh Saheb Singh Verma will also attend the Yoga Day event at Talkatora Stadium.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation will also organise events in which 1,700 students will participate and perform 21 Yoga asanas.

Children with special abilities from different schools of SDMC will also showcase their talent of yoga. Like other cities across India, the national capital is gearing up for the International Yoga Day on June 21.