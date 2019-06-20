When yoga met Indian classical dance and music

Rahiba R Parveen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Euphonic Yoga, an amalgamation of Indian classical music and dance, will now be offered in professional studios in the national capital. Developed by Shruti Chatur Lal Sharma, grand-daughter of tabla Stalwart Pandit Chatur Lal, the unique type of yoga was launched in 2016 in Delhi.

“We are now going to set up studios in South Delhi around South Extension and North Delhi by September this year,” Shruti told The Morning Standard.Shruti developed euphonic yoga after her four year research on using yoga asanas to help manage common Indian lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

What is Euphonic Yoga?

This form of yoga uses and combines the Indian classical music and dance. According to Shruti, it helps to improves mind and body coordination while improving interpersonal and listening skills. It is also beneficial in reducing stress and anxiety.

“There are seven chakras which resonate with the seven surs or ragas. All have a different timing. There is a morning raga depending on the element it throws. Similarly, there are eight dance forms. Each of them have a different chalan or (walks) and mudras (gestures) which give a different effect to the body. These are used as pressure points,” Shruti explained.

Any age group from a child, woman to old age can practice this type of yoga without any experience in Indian classical dance or music. We ask children to be characters of the Jungle Book and do camel pose, cow pose, cobra and lion pose so they can have fun with the exercise, she added.