Home Cities Delhi

When yoga met Indian classical dance and music

Euphonic Yoga, an amalgamation of Indian classical music and dance, will now be offered in professional studios in the national capital.

Published: 20th June 2019 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

AYUSH, Yoga, Ayurveda

For representational purposes

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Euphonic Yoga, an amalgamation of Indian classical music and dance, will now be offered in professional studios in the national capital. Developed by Shruti Chatur Lal Sharma, grand-daughter of tabla Stalwart Pandit Chatur Lal, the unique type of yoga was launched in 2016 in Delhi.

“We are now going to set up studios in South Delhi around South Extension and North Delhi by September this year,” Shruti told The Morning Standard.Shruti developed euphonic yoga after her four year research on using yoga asanas to help manage common Indian lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

What is Euphonic Yoga?
This form of yoga uses and combines the Indian classical music and dance. According to Shruti, it helps to improves mind and body coordination while improving interpersonal and listening skills. It is also beneficial in reducing stress and anxiety.

“There are seven chakras which resonate with the seven surs or ragas. All have a different timing. There is a morning raga depending on the element it throws. Similarly, there are eight dance forms. Each of them have a different chalan or (walks) and mudras (gestures) which give a different effect to the body. These are used as pressure points,” Shruti explained.

Any age group from a child, woman to old age can practice this type of yoga without any experience in Indian classical dance or music. We ask  children to be characters of the Jungle Book and do camel pose, cow pose, cobra and lion pose so they can have fun with the exercise, she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yoga Dance Music Yogaforall Yoga day Euphonic Yoga
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp