Traffic arrangements made for Yoga Day celebrations at Delhi's Rajpath; 30,000 people expected to participate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Elaborate traffic arrangements have been put in place for the International Yoga Day celebrations at Rajpath on Friday.A traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police asked commuters to avoid Rajpath and its connecting roads in the morning as a large 30,000 people are expected to throng the Red Fort

Around 200 buses and 2,000 cars are expected in the vicinity of the Red Fort. They will be anchored in designated parking lots at Parade Ground, Sunheri Masjid and Tikona Park. The buses will be parked on service road of the Ring Road behind Red Fort.

“Motorists are advised to avoid Rajpath and its connecting roads as a huge public gathering is expected at Rajpath till 10 am. This will ensure smooth flow of traffic in and around Red Fort,” it said.

The motorists and commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads such as Netaji Subash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Rafi Marg, Janpath (between MLNP and Windsor), Man Singh Road (Between Q-point and Jaswant Singh Round About), Maulana Azad Road, Rajpath (Between Vijay Chowk and Man Singh crossing), Krishna Manon Marg and Rajender Prasad Marg during Yoga day celebrations from 5am to 9.30am.

However, alternate routes such as the Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr Abdul Kalam Road, Tuglak Road, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg will be open.Seeking to facilitate maximum commuters on day, Metro services will begin from the terminal stations of all lines on Friday from 4 am, DMRC officials said. Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am and normal services will resume thereafter, they said.

“Metro services will begin from the terminal stations of all lines from 4 am tomorrow (Friday) to facilitate the public in reaching various venues for the celebrations,” a senior DMRC official said.A host of activities have been planned to mark the occasion in the national capital.