Home Cities Delhi

Traffic arrangements made for Yoga Day celebrations at Delhi's Rajpath; 30,000 people expected to participate

The motorists and commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads such as Netaji Subash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Rafi Marg, Janpath.

Published: 21st June 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga enthusiasts perform asanas at the iconic Lodhi Garden on Thursday. International Yoga Day will be celebrated the world over on Friday | fatima rezavi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Elaborate traffic arrangements have been put in place for the International Yoga Day celebrations at Rajpath on Friday.A traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police asked commuters to avoid Rajpath and its connecting roads in the morning as a large 30,000 people are expected to throng the Red Fort

Around 200 buses and 2,000 cars are expected in the vicinity of the Red Fort. They will be anchored in designated parking lots at Parade Ground, Sunheri Masjid and Tikona Park. The buses will be parked on service road of the Ring Road behind Red Fort.

“Motorists are advised to avoid Rajpath and its connecting roads as a huge public gathering is expected at Rajpath till 10 am. This will ensure smooth flow of traffic in and around Red Fort,” it said.

The motorists and commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads such as Netaji Subash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Rafi Marg, Janpath (between MLNP and Windsor), Man Singh Road (Between Q-point and Jaswant Singh Round About), Maulana Azad Road, Rajpath (Between Vijay Chowk and Man Singh crossing), Krishna Manon Marg and Rajender Prasad Marg during Yoga day celebrations from 5am to 9.30am.

However, alternate routes such as the Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Dr Abdul Kalam Road, Tuglak Road, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg will be open.Seeking to facilitate maximum commuters on day, Metro services will begin from the terminal stations of all lines on Friday from 4 am, DMRC officials said. Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am and normal services will resume thereafter, they said.

“Metro services will begin from the terminal stations of all lines from 4 am tomorrow (Friday) to facilitate the public in reaching various venues for the celebrations,” a senior DMRC official said.A host of activities have been planned to mark the occasion in the national capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Yoga Day Yoga day Yoga Yogaforall
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp