Home Cities Delhi

AAP MLA Haji Ishraq Khan clarifies after meeting BJP’s Delhi chief, says will not join saffron party

The AAP MLA from Seelampur said that he met Tiwari regarding construction of a girls college in his constituency.

Published: 21st June 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A meeting between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Haji Ishraq Khan and BJP’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari set off a frenzied buzz in the political corridors of the national capital on Thursday, even as the ruling party moved a petition before Speaker of the Legislative Assembly for disqualification of two of its MLAs under anti-defection law.

Quizzed on reports of him joining the BJP, Khan said they were ‘rumours’ as he would never join the saffron party. The AAP MLA from Seelampur said that he met Tiwari regarding construction of a girls college in his constituency.

“There is a land of UP Irrigation department in Seelampur constituency. Three years back, I had demanded using this land for construction of a girls’ college. Tiwari had promised to build the same. I met Tiwari to remind him about his promise. He assured help,” Khan said.

However, Delhi BJP leaders suggested otherwise. “During Lok Sabha elections, several AAP MLAs wanted to quit their party and were in touch with senior BJP leaders. They know that several of them may not get tickets again,” a senior BJP leader said.

Former Union minister Vijay Goel had claimed during the parliamentary polls that 14 AAP legislators who felt ‘frustrated and humiliated’ in the party contacted him.

The AAP has also hinted at taking similar action against other rebel MLAs as it has done against its MLAs Devender Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai.

Delhi BJP’s media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said that Khan paid a courtesy visit to Tiwari. “We are a party which goes by Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. So, anybody can come and meet the party president. Haji Ishraq is the MLA from an Assembly segment, which is party of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency that Tiwari represents,” Bakshi told this newspaper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
aap MLA BJP Manoj Tiwari Legislative Assembly
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp