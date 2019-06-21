AAP MLA Haji Ishraq Khan clarifies after meeting BJP’s Delhi chief, says will not join saffron party

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A meeting between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Haji Ishraq Khan and BJP’s Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari set off a frenzied buzz in the political corridors of the national capital on Thursday, even as the ruling party moved a petition before Speaker of the Legislative Assembly for disqualification of two of its MLAs under anti-defection law.

Quizzed on reports of him joining the BJP, Khan said they were ‘rumours’ as he would never join the saffron party. The AAP MLA from Seelampur said that he met Tiwari regarding construction of a girls college in his constituency.

“There is a land of UP Irrigation department in Seelampur constituency. Three years back, I had demanded using this land for construction of a girls’ college. Tiwari had promised to build the same. I met Tiwari to remind him about his promise. He assured help,” Khan said.

However, Delhi BJP leaders suggested otherwise. “During Lok Sabha elections, several AAP MLAs wanted to quit their party and were in touch with senior BJP leaders. They know that several of them may not get tickets again,” a senior BJP leader said.

Former Union minister Vijay Goel had claimed during the parliamentary polls that 14 AAP legislators who felt ‘frustrated and humiliated’ in the party contacted him.

The AAP has also hinted at taking similar action against other rebel MLAs as it has done against its MLAs Devender Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai.

Delhi BJP’s media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said that Khan paid a courtesy visit to Tiwari. “We are a party which goes by Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. So, anybody can come and meet the party president. Haji Ishraq is the MLA from an Assembly segment, which is party of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency that Tiwari represents,” Bakshi told this newspaper.