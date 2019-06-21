Delhi: Tanzanian woman arrested for killing Kenyan neighbour after she denied a bottle of beer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old Tanzanian woman has been arrested for killing a woman from Kenya, who was found dead at her rented apartment in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, with a stab wound on her chest, police said on Thursday.

The incident was reported on Monday and the victim was identified as Ann Sam. A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

The accused, 24-year-old Jasmine Iscak, hails from Dar-a Salam in Tanzania. Police said she got into a scuffle with the victim after she was denied a bottle of beer and it eventually resulted in her killing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Vijay Kumar said Jasmine lives in the flat opposite the victim’s.

Over the courses of investigation, the DCP said, the call detail records of more than 25 mobile phones were analyzed and scores of CCTVs in the vicinity were scanned.

“Earlier, for two days she was in denial of having had a fight or scuffle with the victim. But when confronted with versions of various witnesses and facts of the case, the suspect finally broke down and confessed to her crime,” the officer said.She also led the police to the recovery of the weapon.