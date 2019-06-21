Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Tanzanian woman arrested for killing Kenyan neighbour after she denied a bottle of beer

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Vijay Kumar said Jasmine lives in the flat opposite the victim’s.

Published: 21st June 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old Tanzanian woman has been arrested for killing a woman from Kenya, who was found dead at her rented apartment in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area, with a stab wound on her chest, police said on Thursday.

The incident was reported on Monday and the victim was identified as Ann Sam. A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

The accused, 24-year-old Jasmine Iscak, hails from Dar-a Salam in Tanzania. Police said she got into a scuffle with the victim after she was denied a bottle of beer and it eventually resulted in her killing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Vijay Kumar said Jasmine lives in the flat opposite the victim’s.
Over the courses of investigation, the DCP said, the call detail records of more than 25 mobile phones were analyzed and scores of CCTVs in the vicinity were scanned.

“Earlier, for two days she was in denial of having had a fight or scuffle with the victim. But when confronted with versions of various witnesses and facts of the case, the suspect finally broke down and confessed to her crime,” the officer said.She also led the police to the recovery of the weapon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murder Mehrauli Delhi
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp