DU to start application process for certificate courses in Yoga, Charkha and Khaadi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi is all set to start its application process for its certificate courses in Yoga, Charkha and Khaadi.The course is organised by Gandhi Bhawan, which is a centre dedicated to the study of the works of the Father of the Nation. The three-month course on Yoga and Meditation is conducted twice in a year and the number of seats is equally divided among boys and girls.

Till last year, the university organised the course for 100 students each time. This year on, there will be 120 seats — 60 for boys and 60 for girls, Gandhi Bhawan Director Ramesh Bhardwaj said.

“We have been conducting Yoga classes for more than three decades. Anybody below the age of 50 can apply. For those who don’t meet the criteria, we do a medical check-up. If they are fit to take it, they are admitted,” Bhardwaj said.

The course is expected to start by July 18. “The application has been designed. The portal will open this week itself,” Bhardwaj said.