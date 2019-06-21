Home Cities Delhi

Happiness is the indicator of good education: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday stated that the indicator of good education is not infrastructural development but the happiness a child gains from school.

Published: 21st June 2019 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Director of Education Sunita S Kaushik address School Inspectors and the heads of schools of DoE on Thursday (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday stated that the indicator of good education is not infrastructural development but the happiness a child gains from school.

“The ‘happiness curriculum’ initiative taken up by the state government in school has brought in changes in children’s approach; they are more calm and composed now. They have been found to be more focused on studies. And this has been told to me by teachers and parents. This is a big change,” said the deputy chief minister while addressing Delhi government school heads and inspectors at an administrative capacity building programme.

The ‘happiness curriculum’ launched by the AAP government for students up to Class 8 focuses on holistic education by including meditation, value education, and mental exercises in conventional education curriculum for a period of 45 minutes.

“Countries like Nepal and Afghanistan have started following the happiness curriculum. In India, states like Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh have also adopted it,” the minister added.The education minister also asserted that educators of Delhi government are committed to carrying out “surgical strikes” on hunger, unemployment, illiteracy, violence and hatred in society.  “In newspapers we read headlines that make us sad. The army cannot do a surgical strike on it, you will have to do it,” he told the educators.
Highlighting the AAP government’s achievements, Sisodia laid emphasis on the “entrepreneurship mindset” launched in government schools in Delhi. “Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum is aimed at preparing job providers not job seekers,” he said referring to the curriculum for Class 9-12 students, launched on pilot basis in some of the city government schools.

The deputy CM asked education department officials to issue a circular on teacher innovation fund of R1.0-1.5 lakh per school which was announced in state government budget. Sisodia also promised that all the eligible vice principals will be promoted as principals if Delhi government is given power over services department.

He also said that the government has removed the income cap on scholarship for meritorious students so that most of them will be benefited by it.Sisodia highlighted human resource and infrastructure developments in the Education sector under the AAP government and overall improvement in results of Delhi schools in last 4.5 years. He claimed the education budget increased by 2.5 times from R6,600 crore in 2015 to R15,600 crore in 2019 and said by November this year 45,118 classrooms will be ready against 24,157 in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Delhi Education Minister AAP Education
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp