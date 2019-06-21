Home Cities Delhi

Man declared unfit for Navy due to ear ailment moves Delhi High Court

Both the initial medical examination and then the appellate medical board had declared him unfit for duty.

Delhi High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Centre on a plea by a man challenging the Indian Navy’s decision not to recruit him as a sailor, despite having cleared the written and physical tests, on the ground that he allegedly suffered from an ear-related ailment that may affect his hearing in the long term.

A vacation bench of Justices Jayant Nath and Najmi Waziri issued a notice to the central government and the Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) seeking their reply to the petition which has sought that a review medical board be set up to review the petitioner’s case.

The petitioner, Ravi, has said in his plea that he was declared unfit for being recruited as a sailor after the medical examination on the ground that he suffered from tympanosclerosis in his left ear. Tympanosclerosis is a medical condition in which the connective tissue of the middle region of the ear
degenerates over time. The gradual degeneration is known to sometimes cause a detrimental effect to the person’s hearing.

Both the initial medical examination and then the appellate medical board had declared him unfit for duty.
The petition, filed through advocate JR Rana, states that when the petitioner got his ear examined from AIIMS, Delhi and the Jindal Institute of Medical Sciences at Hisar in Haryana, the doctors at both places declared his hearing as normal.

Thereafter, he applied for constitution of a review medical board to re-examine him, the plea has said adding that no response was received from DGAFMS regarding his request.

Ravi has contended in his plea that the rules provide for the constitution of a review medical board if a candidate wishes to challenge the findings of the appellate medical board.During the hearing, the lawyer for the government told the court while the petitioner’s hearing may be normal now, the ailment he has would affect his hearing in the long run which would not be desirable in a naval officer.         

Fight on

  • The petitioner says he is fit for Navy as AIIMS declared his hearing normal.
  • Government lawyer claimed his hearing will deteriorate in the long run

(With inputs from agencies)

