NMCD plans to decongest railway station, Delhi Gate areas

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its broad objective to decongest the city, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has drawn up a plan to reduce the volume of traffic at New Delhi Railway station and the Delhi Gate area.

“Nearly 4 to 5 lakh passengers gather around Ajmeri Gate every day.

Hence, we need to draw up a proper plan to manage such crowds. We will soon begin work to decongest the New Delhi Railway station area. It will be done on the basis of the multi-modal integration policy,” a North civic body official told this newspaper on Thursday.

Sources said at a recent meeting, featuring North civic body officials along with those from Indian Railways, PWD and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), all agencies pledged to come up with plans to decongest the railway station.

The DMRC has put together a consultancy team to suggest ideas for unclogging the railway station area. It will file a report following which the North MCD will set the decongestion plan in motion.“Making the area pedestrian-only won’t solve all the problems. One should also consider creating enough parking space and a designated area for hawkers,” the official added.

Sources in the North civic body also said that a similar initiative is also in the works to decongest the area around Delhi Gate Metro station.

“The Delhi Gate intersection often sees massive snarls. We want passengers to reach the Metro station without negotiating much traffic. If one has to park near the station, it should be done without inconveniencing others,” the North civic body official said.