Home Cities Delhi

NMCD plans to decongest railway station, Delhi Gate areas

Sources in the North civic body also said that a similar initiative is also in the works to decongest the area around Delhi Gate Metro station.

Published: 21st June 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of its broad objective to decongest the city, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has drawn up a plan to reduce the volume of traffic at New Delhi Railway station and the Delhi Gate area.
“Nearly 4 to 5 lakh passengers gather around Ajmeri Gate every day.

Hence, we need to draw up a proper plan to manage such crowds. We will soon begin work to decongest the New Delhi Railway station area. It will be done on the basis of the multi-modal integration policy,” a North civic body official told this newspaper on Thursday.

Sources said at a recent meeting, featuring North civic body officials along with those from Indian Railways, PWD and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), all agencies pledged to come up with plans to decongest the railway station.

The DMRC has put together a consultancy team to suggest ideas for unclogging the railway station area. It will file a report following which the North MCD will set the decongestion plan in motion.“Making the area pedestrian-only won’t solve all the problems. One should also consider creating enough parking space and a designated area for hawkers,” the official added.

Sources in the North civic body also said that a similar initiative is also in the works to decongest the area around Delhi Gate Metro station.

“The Delhi Gate intersection often sees massive snarls. We want passengers to reach the Metro station without negotiating much traffic. If one has to park near the station, it should be done without inconveniencing others,” the North civic body official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Delhi Municipal Corporation delhi
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp