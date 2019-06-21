Home Cities Delhi

Seven DU students, alumni go on hunger strike against hike in application fee

Their demands include refund of 'extra' registration fee collected from the applicants; entrance exam papers to be available in Hindi and revoking of fee hike at Ramjas College and Bharati College.

Published: 21st June 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 10:42 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seven students, including alumni of the University of Delhi, sat on a one-day hunger strike Thursday against the university’s fee hike for undergraduate courses.

“This exorbitant hike in entrance application fee and semester fee in several colleges is the logical outcome of privatisation of higher education through withdrawal of government funds and replacements of UGC grants with loans from HEFA,” said Diya Davis, an alumnus of DU, who was one of the seven on hunger strike.

“And the section most affected from these policies are those from the marginalised section as is evident from the case of DU charging the same registration fee of R750 from OBC category students,” she added.
The protest was organised outside Arts Faculty in DU’s North Campus. The seven students are a part of the All India Students’ association (AISA), and Pinjra Tod.

“The students have faced many problems registering themselves through the online portal this time, while the fee is being increased in almost every college. The registration fee for OBC category has seen a drastic increase and is placed at R750 whereas as the EWS category pays R300. The criteria for admission under both the categories is an income of R8 lakh per annum,” AISA said in a statement.

Their demands include refund of “extra” registration fee collected from the applicants; entrance exam papers to be available in Hindi and revoking of fee hike at Ramjas College and Bharati College.   

Earlier, the AISA called protests on June 7, June 11 and June 14, after the authorities “promised” them to hold an administrative meeting on the issue. The left-wing students’ organisations said that on June 17, they were told that no meeting took place.

ECA quota trials from June 25

The univeristy’s Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) trials will begin on June 25. The trials for music (vocal) will be conducted from June 25 to July 3 at Daulat Ram College; those for debate and music instrumental will be at Kirori Mal College between June 25 to July 5.

