Top members of Narendra Modi cabinet including Rajnath, Sitharaman, to lead Yoga Day celebrations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Top members of the Narendra Modi cabinet, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Railway Minister and Women, Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda, among others, would take part in the 5th International Yoga Day celebrations across the national capital on Friday.

“Union ministers and MPs, will also be part of the event organised to mark International Yoga Day. Our party has lined up events at 300 places across the national capital to celebrate yoga,” Neelkant Bakshi, Co-In-charge Media, Social Media and IT, Delhi BJP, said.

In events organised by the party, about 3 lakh workers will perform yoga at the same time, while the main event in the Capital will see around 10 lakh turning up to bend and twist for fitness and good health.

While the defence minister will grace the celebration at Rajpath, the finance minister would feature at a similar event at Yamuna Sports Complex. Irani and Prasad will lead similar celebrations at Dada Dev Ground, Raj Nagar and Hauz Khas respectively.

Their other cabinet colleagues, including Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Goyal, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will oversee similar events at Talkatora Garden, Lodhi Garden, Kudesta Park, Civil Lines and Ramjas Sports Ground at Patel Nagar respectively.

Tiwari, BJP’s Yoga mascot in the Capital

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma would oversee celebrations at Kartar Nagar and Dichaon Kalan. MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Gautam Gambhir will join Sitharaman.