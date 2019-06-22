Home Cities Delhi

DU to decide on college tag for School of Open Learning

Former Academic Council member and Staff Association President J Khuntiya said the status of SOL was never approved by UGC and hence it was illegal and unlawful institution since its birth.

Delhi University

Delhi University. (File photo | PTI)

By Mudita Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi, in its academic council meeting on Saturday, will consider the proposal to request the UGC to recognize the School of Open Learning as a university-maintained constituent college, an agenda labeled “flawed” and “misleading” by SOL Staff Association.

The 126 members of the AC will vote to decide if the School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education ((SCC and CE) should be replaced as a university-maintained constituent college under which the post of executive director would be re-designated as the Principal.

In 1999, the SCC and CE was converted to Campus of Open Learning with the provision of Faculty of Open Learning and Department of Distance and Continuing Education after the President gave approval to the proposal.

“Instead of creating a department as directed by the Visitor, the then VC renamed School of Correspondence Courses as School of Open Learning. The UGC did not give recognition to SOL,” Khuntiya said.

In December 2017, the UGC asked the university to prepare roaster register for appointment in the department and maintained its stand that the SCC and CE has become a department under Faculty of Open Learning. “We appeal to the current VC not to go ahead with giving SOL a college status,” he said.

