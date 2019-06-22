SUV driver arrested for thrashing woman toll plaza employee at Delhi-Gurgaon expressway

Home Cities Delhi

The incident took place at 8.50 am, when the driver of a black Scorpio, identified as Manjeet Singh, a resident of Shikohpur village, refused to pay toll tax.

By PTI

GURGAON: An SUV driver allegedly assaulted a woman employee at the Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway Friday Morning, police said.

"When she asked Manjeet to pay Rs 60 in toll tax, he punched her and said he was a local don and never paid toll tax here," Subhash Bokan, a PRO of the Gurgaon police said.

Since the matter was sensitive, a dedicated team immediately scanned the CCTV footage of the toll plaza and managed to locate the accused, he said.

"We arrested the accused in the evening. Manjeet confessed to the crime. He had taken the SUV from his friend Monu, a resident of Kakrola village, and was returning to his village from Gurgaon. The accused runs a gym in his village," Bokan said.

Manjeet has a criminal background with three cases, including a murder case, lodged against him in different police stations of Gurgaon.

