At 3.6 lakh, Delhi University applications marginally up from last year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has received around 3.6 lakh online applications against 62,000 seats for all its undergraduate programmes this year. Last year, 3.5 lakh students had registered themselves while the figure was around 3.2 lakh in 2017. Till late Saturday evening, 3,66,057 students had registered themselves for various undergraduate courses through the admission portal. By the last date of submission, at least 2,56,073 of them made payments.

As many as 1,51,249 of them applied from the unreserved category, 54,845 from OBC, 3,4000 from SC, 7,028 from ST and 8,951 from the newly started EWS category. The online portal that opened on May 30 was supposed to be closed by June 14. However, after the high court order, it was extended till June 22 to allow students to apply this year based on the eligibility criteria for 2018-2019.

The first cut-off list for the UG courses that admit students on merit will be released by June 28. The second, third, fourth and fifth cut-off lists will be released on July 4, 9, 15 and 20. The document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee will be done for three days after the release of cut-offs, except Sundays.

For the post-graduate courses, the university’s portal received 1,52,783 registrations, while 1,28,403 of them made payments. Among the total number of applicants, 68,907 were from the unreserved category; 29,694 from OBC, 19,175 from SC, 6,337 from ST and 4,290 from the EWS category.

The notification for first admission list for postgraduate courses will be out by July 17. The second, third, fourth lists for PG courses will be out by July 22, July 27, August 2. The date of notification of the fifth list will be announced later. The total registrations for MPhil/PhD courses were 34,151, of which 19,874 candidates made payments.

Registration through admission portal

