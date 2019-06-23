Home Cities Delhi

At 3.6 lakh, Delhi University applications marginally up from last year

The University of Delhi has received around 3.6 lakh online applications against 62,000 seats for all its undergraduate programmes this year.

Published: 23rd June 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The University of Delhi has received around 3.6 lakh online applications against 62,000 seats for all its undergraduate programmes this year. Last year, 3.5 lakh students had registered themselves while the figure was around 3.2 lakh in 2017. Till late Saturday evening, 3,66,057 students had registered themselves for various undergraduate courses through the admission portal. By the last date of submission, at least 2,56,073 of them made payments.

As many as 1,51,249 of them applied from the unreserved category, 54,845 from OBC, 3,4000 from SC, 7,028 from ST and 8,951 from the newly started EWS category. The online portal that opened on May 30 was supposed to be closed by June 14. However, after the high court order, it was extended till June 22 to allow students to apply this year based on the eligibility criteria for 2018-2019.

The first cut-off list for the UG courses that admit students on merit will be released by June 28. The second, third, fourth and fifth cut-off lists will be released on July 4, 9, 15 and 20. The document verification, approval of admission and payment of fee will be done for three days after the release of cut-offs, except Sundays.

For the post-graduate courses, the university’s portal received 1,52,783 registrations, while 1,28,403 of them made payments. Among the total number of applicants, 68,907 were from the unreserved category; 29,694 from OBC, 19,175 from SC, 6,337 from ST and 4,290 from the EWS category.

The notification for first admission list for postgraduate courses will be out by July 17. The second, third, fourth lists for PG courses will be out by July 22, July 27, August 2. The date of notification of the fifth list will be announced later. The total registrations for MPhil/PhD courses were 34,151, of which 19,874 candidates made payments. 

Registration through admission portal

Till late Saturday evening, 3,66,057 students had registered themselves for various undergraduate courses through the admission portal. By the last date of submission of admission forms, at least 2,56,073 of them made payments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Delhi DU applications Delhi University admissions
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp